Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Radian Group by 735.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Radian Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Radian Group by 19.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RDN. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Radian Group from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory Serio sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $133,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,231.60. The trade was a 92.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RDN opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.62. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. Radian Group had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

Further Reading

