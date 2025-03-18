SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NYSE SN opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. SharkNinja has a 1 year low of $56.10 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SharkNinja will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SN. Quarry LP bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 6,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

