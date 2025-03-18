Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Separately, Argus cut Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ALTM opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. Arcadium Lithium has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million.

Insider Transactions at Arcadium Lithium

In other Arcadium Lithium news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 234,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $1,362,101.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,332,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,754,742.60. This trade represents a 14.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadium Lithium

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadium Lithium stock. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

