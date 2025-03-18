Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several analysts recently commented on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSHA opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative return on equity of 106.36% and a negative net margin of 229.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 million. Research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

