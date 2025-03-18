Short Interest in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Drops By 25.4%

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 6,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $58,728,979.23. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 182,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $13,824,956.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,310,834 shares in the company, valued at $175,415,408.94. This represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock valued at $201,509,627. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 638.6% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

NYSE BROS opened at $61.93 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $86.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.16, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

