Swiss National Bank Has $23.64 Million Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $23,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JLL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,169.3% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $6,627,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JLL opened at $253.70 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $171.45 and a 52 week high of $288.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.76 by $0.39. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

