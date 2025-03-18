Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MSLOY opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $19.23.

About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. engages in the marine transportation business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Dry Bulk Business, Energy and Offshore Business, Product Transport Business, and Associated Businesses segments. The Dry Bulk Business segment owns and operates specialized vessels for various cargo types; and bulk carriers for cargo, such as iron ore, coal, grains, wood, wood chips, cement, fertilizers, salt, and steel products.

