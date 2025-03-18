Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the February 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MSLOY opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $17.25. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $19.23.
About Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
