Vera Therapeutics (VERA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect Vera Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

VERA opened at $28.07 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 13.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $730,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,993,989.22. This trade represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERA shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

