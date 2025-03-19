11,400 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Acquired by Kazazian Asset Management LLC

Kazazian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IOVA. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 399.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $920,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $615,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.91.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. The company had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.17 million. Research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

