Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by First Financial Bankshares Inc

First Financial Bankshares Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 860,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $39,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 201,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 168,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,512,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

