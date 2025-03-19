Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $232.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.66. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.17 and a 1 year high of $241.84.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. Analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.44.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total value of $1,673,221.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,096.95. This represents a 25.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total value of $11,367,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,202.64. This trade represents a 63.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,828 shares of company stock valued at $13,350,279. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

