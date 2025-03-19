Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $7.12 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $132,980,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $125,336,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 788,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,812,000 after buying an additional 370,835 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,428,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $148.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.74, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.54 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. On average, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.11.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

