L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.65.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

