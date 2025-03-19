L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Takes $309,000 Position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCRB. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,187,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,894,000 after acquiring an additional 451,370 shares in the last quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,175,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,370 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 560,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,460,000 after purchasing an additional 211,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares during the period.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $77.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.36.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2603 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.



The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

