Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,618 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 670.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,809,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753,637 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $166,072,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 27,552,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,070,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,370.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,215,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $134,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,382 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $71.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $149.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,404 shares of company stock worth $5,587,619 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.