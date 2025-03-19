Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $9,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 19,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.80 and a 12 month high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.28.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

