First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys 15,400 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Chart Industries by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $860,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $149.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day moving average of $166.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GTLS

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,691.40. This trade represents a 4.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.35 per share, for a total transaction of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,698,083.10. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.