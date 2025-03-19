Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 298,200 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 388,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 231,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 36,945 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AOD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.64. 50,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,213. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $9.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.74.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.