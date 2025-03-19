Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Augusta Gold Trading Down 6.0 %
OTCMKTS AUGG opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.17.
Augusta Gold Company Profile
