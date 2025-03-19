Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Augusta Gold Trading Down 6.0 %

OTCMKTS AUGG opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.15 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77. Augusta Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.17.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada.

