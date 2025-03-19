The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Position Increased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $268.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $260.17 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.21 and a 12 month high of $269.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.54. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

