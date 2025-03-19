Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Posts Earnings Results

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greenfire Resources had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.02%.
Greenfire Resources Price Performance
GFR stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $351.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Greenfire Resources has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.16.
Greenfire Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Greenfire Resources
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Retail Sales Data Signals a Surge: The E-Commerce Stock Picks
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Qualcomm’s Low PE Ratio Makes It A Seriously Attractive Stock
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Dollar General Stock Jumps—Will Its Turnaround Plan Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Greenfire Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenfire Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.