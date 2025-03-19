Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR) Posts Earnings Results

Greenfire Resources (NYSE:GFR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Greenfire Resources had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.02%.

GFR stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $351.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Greenfire Resources has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $8.16.

Greenfire Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, exploration, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company operates the Tier-1 oil sands assets located in Western Canada. It utilizes steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) extraction technology, a situ thermal oil recovery process to recover diluted and non- diluted bitumen.

