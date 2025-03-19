Analyzing Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) & Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Free Report) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Evolution Petroleum has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum 2.04% 2.42% 1.20% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum 0 0 1 1 3.50 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Evolution Petroleum and Sundance Energy Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Evolution Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.71%. Given Evolution Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Evolution Petroleum is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of Evolution Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evolution Petroleum and Sundance Energy Australia”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum $86.42 million 2.00 $4.08 million $0.05 101.00 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Evolution Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Evolution Petroleum beats Sundance Energy Australia on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sundance Energy Australia

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

