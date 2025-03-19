What is William Blair’s Forecast for Sprinklr Q1 Earnings?

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sprinklr in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 12th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sprinklr’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

CXM has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $8.79 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $14.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 26,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $241,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 968,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,879.68. This trade represents a 2.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sprinklr by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,807,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,073,000 after buying an additional 2,851,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sprinklr by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,311,000 after buying an additional 322,318 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sprinklr by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,792,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,597,000 after buying an additional 73,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after buying an additional 295,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,477,000. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

