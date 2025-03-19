Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,166 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 95.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 106,456 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 711,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 59,955 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $859,000.

QLTA stock opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.81 and a 1 year high of $49.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.68.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

