Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 16,306 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,306 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 21,530 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AMPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPH opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,377.02. This trade represents a 4.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
