Bank of Marin Lowers Stock Position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Bank of Marin cut its position in shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Talen Energy by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TLN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.36.

Talen Energy Price Performance

Talen Energy stock opened at $202.74 on Wednesday. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $258.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.