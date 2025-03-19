PDS Planning Inc Buys 651 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 77,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 204,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.25.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.97%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.