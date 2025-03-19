VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Invests $214,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 451,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,314,000 after buying an additional 30,626 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TFC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.16.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $40.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $44.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.