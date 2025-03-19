Evoke Wealth LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.15.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

