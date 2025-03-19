Stokes Family Office LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJJ stock opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $109.12 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.