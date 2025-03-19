48,158 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Purchased by North Forty Two & Co.

North Forty Two & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of North Forty Two & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $592,939,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,144,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,024,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,727,000 after buying an additional 8,848,668 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

