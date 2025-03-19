Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 123,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,709,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,254,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 227,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $216.77 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $238.59. The company has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Fiserv from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.