Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $179.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $163.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

