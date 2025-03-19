Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Increased by West Tower Group LLC

West Tower Group LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Exelon accounts for approximately 1.0% of West Tower Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total transaction of $59,353.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,134.47. The trade was a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Exelon

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.