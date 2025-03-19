BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Up 0.8% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.00. 8,158,589 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 21,491,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Capmk lowered BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $850.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,757.48. This trade represents a 24.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,583,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,829.50. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 310,953 shares of company stock worth $1,347,496. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

