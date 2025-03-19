MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.92, but opened at $8.73. MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 8,376 shares changing hands.

MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of -4.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.10.

About MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MAX Auto Industry -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (CARD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

