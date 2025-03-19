Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Up 5% – Time to Buy?

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 761,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,404,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Tuya Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -129.17 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Tuya’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tuya by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 249,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Tuya by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 560,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 209,985 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Tuya by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 404,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 289,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Tuya by 423.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 784,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 634,849 shares in the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

