Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of DHCNL stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 245 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,571. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%.

