NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Trading 1.7% Higher – What’s Next?

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.42 and last traded at $21.49. 32,925 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 503,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.64.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,161,036. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 11,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $287,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,955.12. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,499 shares of company stock valued at $512,321 over the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 1,214.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in NetScout Systems by 316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 811.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in NetScout Systems by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.