Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Short Interest Update

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance
Nolato AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$5.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Nolato AB has a 12 month low of C$5.00 and a 12 month high of C$5.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.19.
About Nolato AB (publ)
