Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF) Short Interest Update

Nolato AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NLTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the February 13th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nolato AB (publ) Stock Performance

Nolato AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$5.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Nolato AB has a 12 month low of C$5.00 and a 12 month high of C$5.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.19.

About Nolato AB (publ)

Nolato AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells plastic, silicone, and thermoplastic elastomer products for medical technology, pharmaceutical, consumer electronics, telecom, automotive, hygiene, and other industrial sectors in Sweden, Other Nordic countries, Asia, Rest of Europe, and North America, and internationally.

