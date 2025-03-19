Temple Bar (LON:TMPL) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Temple Bar (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300.93 ($3.91) and last traded at GBX 300.63 ($3.91), with a volume of 252075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299.50 ($3.89).

Temple Bar Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £863.75 million, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 285.27 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 273.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Temple Bar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Temple Bar’s investment objective is to provide investors with a growing income combined with growth in capital. It aims to meet this objective by investing primarily in UK equities, across different sectors, maintaining a balance of larger and smaller/medium-sized companies. The trust has a bias towards FTSE 350 companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Temple Bar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temple Bar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.