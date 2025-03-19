VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 89,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 88,376 shares.The stock last traded at $21.67 and had previously closed at $21.68.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.

VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBND. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,516,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,738,000 after purchasing an additional 528,522 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,717,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,627 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 526,628 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,930,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,617,000 after buying an additional 1,663,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter.

The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.

