VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UBND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 89,755 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 88,376 shares.The stock last traded at $21.67 and had previously closed at $21.68.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72.
VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF
The VictoryShares Core Plus Intermediate Bond ETF (UBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds intermediate-term bonds of any type and rating that exhibit positive ESG characteristics. UBND was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by VictoryShares.
