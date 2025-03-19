Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 120,910 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 120,910 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,584,515,000 after buying an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $858,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enzi Wealth bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $569,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $103.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.56, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $187.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.08 and a 200 day moving average of $132.53.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Melius cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

