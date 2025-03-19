L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIG opened at $193.86 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $173.17 and a twelve month high of $205.24. The company has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.90 and a 200 day moving average of $199.02.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

