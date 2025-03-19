Corient Private Wealth LLC Acquires 189,560 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,560 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $24,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,536,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,939,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,858,000 after buying an additional 51,590 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 823,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after buying an additional 8,443 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 791,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,310,000 after buying an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 757,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after buying an additional 408,828 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $57.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $49.84 and a one year high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

