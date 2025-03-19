Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV)

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 49,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 4,634.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 94,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Processus Wealth & Capital Management LLC now owns 79,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of FELV stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $27.56 and a one year high of $32.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.27.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

