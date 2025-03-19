Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 37,300 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELF. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1,380.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,543,000 after acquiring an additional 383,478 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $158.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, February 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 3.8 %

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $219.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.36.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

