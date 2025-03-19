Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys 4,016 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5,727,072.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,889,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,934 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,357,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,714,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,432,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,221,000 after purchasing an additional 973,410 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $60.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.72. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $60.19.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

