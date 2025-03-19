Platinum Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 1,436 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSS. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 183.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KSS. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,928.55. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:KSS opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $926.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

About Kohl’s

(Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.