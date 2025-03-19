Privium Fund Management UK Ltd Increases Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Copa comprises about 0.5% of Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Copa were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $46,433,000. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $20,195,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Copa in the third quarter worth about $14,094,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at about $9,764,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

Copa Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CPA opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.14. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.15. Copa had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 17.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.